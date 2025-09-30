Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage breakdown 'hasn't been a secret' among inner circle: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split stunned fans, those close to the country star say it was a long time coming.

It "really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding that the couple "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

Insiders close to the couple said they had already been living separate lives, emotionally and physically, for some time.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source told the outlet.

Neither Kidman, 58, nor Urban, 57, has publicly commented on their split.



Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," a source told People following news of the high-profile breakup.

"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

According to TMZ, the couple have reportedly been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Their last public outing together was in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

Just days later, Kidman posted a tribute to their 19th wedding anniversary — a black-and-white photo of the pair cozying up. "Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote on Instagram.

Since then, both stars have kept busy, but on separate paths.

Kidman recently wrapped filming "Practical Magic 2" in London, while Urban has remained on tour, with his High and Alive World Tour continuing into the fall. His next performance is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Before their split, Kidman and Urban had a communication rule in their relationship.

"We don’t text," Kidman revealed to Parade magazine in a past interview. "We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text, and it just kind of worked for us. So, now we don’t."

The Oscar-winning actress said that their decision was intentional.

"We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say," she explained. "We talk all the time, and we FaceTime, but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times."

Kidman additionally opened up about what she believed kept their marriage strong over nearly two decades. Alongside open communication, she credited honesty.

"Not having secrets" was key, Kidman shared.

Urban previously spoke out of their approach to marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer emphasized that no matter how chaotic life gets, their family was always a priority.

"It’s always family first," Urban said. "It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise, whom she met on the set of Days of Thunder. The former couple adopted two children together — Isabella and Connor — before divorcing in 2001.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.