©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce to play ACM Honors

The annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee

Associated Press
Country stars Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors, which will honor Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs among others.

The annual show on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, will present industry awards to artists, songwriters, producers and musicians for their special contributions to country music.

Keith Urban arrives at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on Aug. 21, 2019, left, and Carly Pearce arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Urban and Pearce will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors.

Keith Urban arrives at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on Aug. 21, 2019, left, and Carly Pearce arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Urban and Pearce will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors. (AP Photo)

Lynn, 89, will receive the Poet's Award along with Gretchen Peters and the late Curly Putman, while the country duo Dan + Shay will get the Jim Reeves International Award. Combs was named the Gene Weed Milestone Award honoree, while Toby Keith will get the Merle Haggard Spirit Award. Other honorees for the Nashville show include Rascal Flatts, Lady A and the filmmakers behind the Ken Burns' PBS documentary "Country Music."

Pearce, who is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry after her induction on Tuesday, will host the show. Lee Ann Womack, Chris Janson, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and others are scheduled to perform.

