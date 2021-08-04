Garth Brooks considers ending his stadium tour as coronavirus cases rise in the US: 'It breaks my heart'

Garth Brooks is reassessing whether or not he'll finish out his current stadium tour in light of rising coronavirus cases popping up throughout the United States.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he'll play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.

Brooks was already scheduled to take a three-week break after the Aug. 14 show in Nebraska and will take that time to assess what to do about the remainder of the dates in 2021. He is also scheduled to play Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore and Boston.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," Brooks said in a statement. "We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

The decision to potentially end his tour early comes as the popular country singer continues to take the pandemic as seriously as possible while still trying to get out there and play for his fans. He previously announced that his Kansas City show at Arrowhead Stadium would offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site for those who wished to get the vaccine before attending Brooks' concert.

In February of this year, a rep for Brooks confirmed that he tested negative while his wife Trisha Yearwood , 56, tested positive.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 199,597,906 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 4,246,529 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 35,238,173 illnesses and at least 614,295 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.