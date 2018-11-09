Keira Knightley explains why she wore that big hat in ‘Love Actually’

Even A-listers get zits.

“Love Actually” star Keira Knightley stopped by BBC Radio 1 earlier this week to discuss the enduring appeal of the 2003 holiday classic, and revealed her reason for wearing a huge blue newsboy cap in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes.

“Do you know why the hat was there? I had a massive spot in the middle of my forehead,” Knightley, 33, explained. “This is the problem with being 17 and being in films. It was humongous. We had to find a hat to cover it. There was no lighting, there was no makeup that was going to cover it.”

Continued the star, “It’s funny how you just remember extreme embarrassment. I remember coming in in the morning, being like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got another head on my head. What are we going to do?’ There’s nothing we can do about this. But there is, because you can always put a hat over it!”

And while Knightley’s choice of cap for the scene might seem dated today, it certainly did its job in helping conceal the actress’ acne.

“I was actually very grateful for that hat,” Knightley concluded. “I have a lifetime of gratitude for that hat.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.