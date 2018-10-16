Keira Knightley reveals the Disney movies her daughter is 'banned' from seeing

Keira Knightley is setting limits on her daughter's viewing habits.

The English actress, 33, spoke about her 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Edie, on Tuesday's episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres asked Knightley about which kids’ movies are “banned” for the youngster.

“‘Cinderella,” Knightley said. “Banned, because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her.”

The actress was quick to include a message about self-reliance.

“Don’t,” she declared. “Rescue yourself, obviously.”

That wasn’t the only cartoon flick that’s not allowed.

“And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ‘Little Mermaid,’” she shared. “I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello.”

The star did, however, list one movie that she allowed.

“‘Dory’ is a big favorite in our house,” she admitted, apparently referencing the “Finding Nemo” sequel, “Finding Dory.”

DeGeneres, who voiced the character in both movies, replied, “Of course. There’s nothing wrong with Dory.”

Knightley soon rattled off two other Disney flicks. “‘Frozen’ is huge, ‘Moana’ totally fine,” she shared.

“There’s some good ones, but mainly Dory,” DeGeneres quipped back.