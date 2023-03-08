Keira Knightley confesses feeling 'caged' after being 'object of lust' in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ role

Keira Knightley is no stranger to the spotlight, but when it comes to her career, she confessed there were moments she felt "caged."

After entering the Hollywood scene at the young age of 17, Knightley revealed "she was the object of everybody’s lust" during her famous role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean."



"Not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite. I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck," Knightley admitted during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

"The roles afterward were about trying to break out of that."

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY REFUSES TO FILM NUDE SCENES AFTER BECOMING A MOTHER OF TWO

The 37-year-old actress said she felt "burnout" with the immense amount of pressure that heavily weighed on her shoulders after she rose to fame.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY SAYS SHE DOESN’T KNOW ANYONE WHO HASN’T BEEN HARASSED: ‘EVERYBODY HAS’

"I was incredibly hard on myself. I was never good enough. I was utterly single-minded. I was so ambitious. I was so driven. I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to live your life. Exhausting," she continued to tell the media outlet.

While her role as Elizabeth Swann was widely recognized in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, she went on to act in other popular films such as "Love Actually," "Pride & Prejudice" and more.

Knightley took a two-year break in her career after she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She continued to persevere after finding ways to cope with her mental health condition.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I’d like a bit more of her back. And it’s only by not being like that any longer that I realize how extraordinary it was. There was never an ounce of me that wasn’t going to find a way through."

The "Bend it Like Beckham" star tied the knot with British musician James Righton in 2013. The couple shares two daughters, Edie and Delilah.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The British actress candidly spoke out about her work-life balance and how raising a family can cause "extreme tiredness."



"It’s all active chaos, isn’t it? You just have to embrace the chaos."

Knightley is preparing for the release of "Boston Strangler" in which she portrays a 1960s newspaper reporter who covers an infamous series of murders. The true crime thriller is slated to premiere on Hulu on March 17.