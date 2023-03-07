Expand / Collapse search
Keanu Reeves says he’d be interested in a surprise 'Yellowstone' role: 'I’d love to do a western'

Reeves is set to star in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' on March 24

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Could Keanu Reeves make a cameo appearance in the hit series "Yellowstone"?

While promoting the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," Reeves was asked during an interview whether he would up for taking on a "surprise role" in the hit series. 

"I’d love to do a western so yeah, yeah sure," he replied to ET Canada.

The hit western drama – which is set to return for the second-half of season five this summer – has been dominating headlines after rumors circulated "Yellowstone" would be ending after the current season due to drama surrounding the lead role of John Dutton, who is portrayed by Kevin Costner.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" star Keanu Reeves would "love" to appear in a western series like "Yellowstone."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" star Keanu Reeves would "love" to appear in a western series like "Yellowstone." (AP Images, File)

Reports recently surfaced that the actor was not willing to work as much to film season five and season six. However, Costner's attorney shut down the rumors.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR WES BENTLEY SPEAKS OUT ON SEASON 5 AND KEVIN COSTNER RUMORS: ‘THEY’RE STILL WORKING ON IT'

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Yellowstone," fronted by actor Kevin Costner, is facing rumors the fifth season could be its last. 

"Yellowstone," fronted by actor Kevin Costner, is facing rumors the fifth season could be its last.  (Paramount Network)

"It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Following the reports, sources told Deadline that Costner would be leaving "Yellowstone" after the conclusion of season five.

However, Paramount Network has shot down those rumors.

The latter half of season five of "Yellowstone" is slated to premiere this summer. 

The latter half of season five of "Yellowstone" is slated to premiere this summer.  (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for the network told Fox News Digital.

After the Costner-led "Yellowstone" became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending