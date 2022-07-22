How many 'Matrix' movies are there? Keanu Reeves plays Neo in all of the action packed films

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of Keanu Reeves' most popular, well known roles is playing Thomas Anderson, more commonly known as Neo in "The Matrix" film franchise. The science fiction movies are about a futuristic world (the Matrix) that the human race lives in and believes to be reality, when they are actually trapped in a world run by artificial intelligence.

The first movie, "The Matrix" came out in 1999 and starred Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving who played the roles of Trinity, Morpheus and Agent Smith. The second movie, "The Matrix Reloaded" came out in 2003, followed by "The Matrix Revolutions" the same year.

In 2021, Reeves came back to reprise his role of Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections." Moss also came back to play Trinity, along with some other returning characters, but Fishburne did not return as Morpheus.

How is Keanu Reeves so famous?

Reeves has been in many popular movies like "The Matrix," "John Wick," "Point Break" and "Speed." His first big movie role was in "Youngblood" in 1986. After that, he was in "The Rivers Edge" and "Dangerous Liaisons." In 1989, Reeves landed another popular movie role in a comedic time travel movie "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure."

In 1992, he was in "Dracula" with Winona Ryder and in 1994 he was in the film "Speed" with Sandra Bullock. Bullock went on to film a sequel to the movie, a movie that Reeves passed on.

KEANU REEVES IS ‘EMBARASSED’ BY HIS FORTUNE, GIVES MONEY AWAY, HIS FRIEND SAYS

After "Speed," Reeves was in "Chain Reaction" and "The Devil's Advocate." In 1999, he was in the first movie of "The Matrix" franchise. After the first three "Matrix" movies, he was in movies like "Something's Gotta Give," "Thumbsucker," "The Lake House," "Street Kings," "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee," "Henry's Crime" and "47 Ronin."

In 2014, Reeves got another one of his popular roles when he started playing the lead in the "John Wick" movies. The second movie, "John Wick: Chapter 2 came out in 2017 and the third, "John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum" came out in 2019. "John Wick: Chapter 4" is also in the works and is set to come out in 2023.

Some other movies that Reeves is in are "The Whole Truth," "To the Bone," "A Happening of Monumental Proportions," "Destination Wedding," "Replicas," "Always Be My Maybe," "Toy Story 4" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run." Reeves also directed and starred in the 2013 movie "Man of Tai Chi."

KEANU REEVES KINDLY ANSWERS KID'S QUESTIONS AT BAGGAGE CLAIM AFTER INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT, VIRAL TWEET SHOWS

Does Keanu Reeves have a wife?

Reeves is not married but is currently in a relationship with Alexandra Grant. The two made their first public appearance together in November 2019, although they have been linked since 2011 when they released their first book together. They have released two books together, "Ode to Happiness" in 2011 and "Shadows" in 2015. The exact start of their relationship is not fully known.

What happened to Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme?

Reeves was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Syme in 1998. Symes gave birth to a stillborn daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves on December 24, 1999. In April 2001, Jennifer Symes died in a car accident when she was just 28 years old. Her car collided with a row of parked cars and she died upon impact.

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder together?

Reeves and Ryder are technically, kind of, possibly married. Ryder and Reeves were in the 1992 movie "Dracula" together. While they were filming the movie, a real life Romanian priest married their two characters. Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that the pair "actually got married in 'Dracula'".

"No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," Ryder shared at the time. The two often joke about their "marriage." and whether they are technically married or not. They are both currently in other relationships. Reeves is dating Grant and Ryder is dating Scott Mackinlay.