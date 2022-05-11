Keanu Reeves was considered for Brad Pitt’s ‘Lost City’ role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves was considered for Brad Pitt’s role in "The Lost City," the film’s directors have revealed.

When directors Adam and Aaron Nee spoke with Screen Rant about Pitt’s role in the film, the duo shared that they were uncertain if they would be able to cast Pitt and had other stars in mind, including Reeves.

"I think we thought it was gonna be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was tied up with ‘John Wick,’ and that's where we were like, 'Brad was always our first choice,'" Adam shared with the outlet.

"But we didn't think it was gonna happen. Then [Sandra] did ‘Bullet Train,’ and it came together. And I love Keanu, he would've been fun too."

KEANU REEVES REVEALS WHICH OF HIS ICONIC CHARACTERS HE'D RATHER LIVE AS: 'LOTS OF WAYS TO GO WITH THAT'

"The Lost City" has a star-studded cast, including Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez and more.

After years of romance rumors, Bullock was recently asked by Esquire magazine if she and Reeves ever dated, to which she simply replied,"Nope."

"But who knows?" she quickly added. "Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the filming of "Speed" in 1994, Bullock and Reeves have both revealed that they had crushes on one another, but neither was aware.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.