'John Wick 3' star Keanu Reeves, 'Speed' co-star Sandra Bullock reveal they had crushes on each other

“John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" star Keanu Reeves revealed that he used to have a crush on “Speed” co-star Sandra Bullock.

The actor appeared for the first time on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his new film when the host showed him a clip from a December episode in which Bullock admitted that she developed a small crush on Reeves while they were filming the 1994 action movie.

“I’m thinking of how sweet Keanu Reeves was, and how handsome he was. It was hard, it was hard for me to really be serious,” Bullock, 54, recalled in a clip shared by People.

DeGeneres asked Reeves if he was aware of his co-star’s crush when he revealed that he too had feelings for her.

“No,” he responded. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

Despite both having a crush on one another in the 1990s, the duo never dated, but remain friends.

Reeves reprises his role as John Wick for the third time in “Parabellum” alongside Halle Berry, who recently revealed that she has a tangential connection to “Speed” as well.

“I don't know if you know this, but I was offered ‘Speed’ before Sandra Bullock," Berry confessed during an interview with ET Online. "I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn't leave the parking lot."

The film follows the passengers of a Los Angeles bus after a terrorist plants a bomb that will detonate if the vehicle drops below a certain speed.

“I was like no, no, no, no. Then I see the movie and I'm like, arrrrghh," Berry said.