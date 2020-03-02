Katy Perry says that she texts 'a lot' with Taylor Swift after ending feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are continuing to work on their friendship.

The "American Idol" judge, 35, spoke about how her relationship with Swift, 30, changed over the years in an interview with Stellar Magazine. The two pop stars recently reconciled after years of bad blood in the music industry.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry explained.

She also praised Swift for opening up about her private life in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" saying, “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t."

The pair famously stopped feuding after Perry appeared in Swift's music video for her song "You Need to Calm Down."

“It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” Perry told the magazine. “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful.”

Both women used the opportunity to set an example for their young female fans.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” Perry told Ellen DeGeneres last year during an appearance on her talk show.

“Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’” she shared. “It’s like, we have so much in common — there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common — I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.’ Because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”

Swift echoed Perry's thoughts in her own interview with told BBC Radio 1. She said they've both “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

“[Katy] and I have really been on good terms for a while,” Swift told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show about putting an end to their feud last year.

“She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Swift revealed. “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”