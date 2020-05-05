Katy Perry reveals the Met Gala outfit she would have worn to the annual event to show off her baby bump

Katy Perry isn't letting her Met Gala outfit go to waste.

Though the singer didn't get to attend the Met Gala due to its cancellation this year, she gave fans a glimpse at what she was planning to wear.

In an Instagram post, Perry, 35, shared a photo of part of her get-up, a rose pink cone bra corset that would have also fit over her baby bump.

"What would have been," Perry wrote in the caption, adding: "#TheMetBall2020."

The annual Gala was originally scheduled for May 4, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was canceled. The exhibit the event was meant to celebrate has also been delayed.

Perry announced her pregnancy in March, showing off her baby bump at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video.

After the reveal, Perry discussed her pregnancy on Mikey Piff's SiriusXM show.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she said at the time. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this."

She added: "And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

The baby will be Perry's first, and it will be the second for her fiance Orlando Bloom, who also has a 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.