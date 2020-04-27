‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry dresses up as life-size bottle of hand sanitizer during first at-home taping

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Katy Perry put on her Sunday best in a cheeky way to kick off the at-home tapings of “American Idol” as the program forges on with live shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Dark Horse” performer, 35, sent a message to viewers to stay home when she appeared on the program dressed as a life-size bottle of hand sanitizer ready to judge the contestants.

For her part, the mother-to-be went all out, donning an “American Idol: Instant Music Sanitizer” costume and noted that she wanted to be “as safe as possible” and told host Ryan Seacrest that she can “never forget” how she feels being pregnant during a worldwide pandemic.

“I'm having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfill if I want to,” Perry lamented. “But I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days.”

Perry isn’t a stranger to debuting interesting get-ups. She graced the 2019 Met Gala carpet in a chandelier outfit designed by Jeremy Scott, which she later parlayed into a cheeseburger look for the after-party.

And one would be hard-pressed to forget Perry’s iconic shark friends who stole the show at her Super Bowl halftime performance when she took the stage with music legends Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott in 2015.

While Perry performed her hit "Teenage Dream," she was flanked by two dancers in cartoon-ish shark costumes and the dancer standing to Perry's left pulled focus when they clearly broke from the number's choreography.

The performance placed Perry in the costume hall of fame.