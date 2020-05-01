Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom show their support for Dr. Anthony Fauci

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are displaying their admiration for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor posted a photo of themselves in matching "Fauci Gang" sweatshirts showing support of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Double tap if you’re in the #drfauci gang," Bloom captioned the photo.

Fauci has been thrust into the national spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic and is one of the main faces of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

"Hahahaha. I love it," commented Josh Brolin.

"You guys are lovely, I love the couple you make. #couplegoals," wrote a fan.

Perry and Bloom announced in March they are pregnant and expecting a baby girl. She revealed her belly in her "Never Worn White" music video.

Recently, Oscar-winner Brad Pitt impersonated Fauci during a cold open on "Saturday Night Live: At Home Edition."

“I think he did great,” Fauci said of Pitt on NBC’s Telemundo. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.

“I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Fauci said. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

