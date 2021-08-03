Katy Perry grabs handful of Orlando Bloom during Italian getaway

Katy Perry can't keep her hands off her man.

The 36-year-old "American Idol" judge was recently spotted in Capri, Italy, getting cozy with her fiancé, "Retaliation" star Orlando Bloom.

During a boating adventure, the two embraced for a loving kiss while Perry, 36, reached down and grabbed the 44-year-old actor's buttocks.

For their romantic outing, Perry wore a black one-piece swimsuit with her bright blonde hair pulled back while Bloom wore only red swimming trunks.

Their smooch took place on the stairs of a boat on the water off the Italian coast.

The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove, who is just weeks away from her first birthday.

The "Smile" singer recently gushed over her baby girl during an Instagram Live session, saying Daisy "changed my life and still continues to change my life."

During the chat, the pop star revealed she's gotten better at prioritizing family time despite her busy work schedule and setting boundaries since welcoming Daisy.

"I think that you realize that when you become a mother ... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom," she explained, per E! News.

Perry admitted that being a mom "is the best job in the world" and other stuff "falls away."

"I highly recommend it when you're ready," she advised.

And because Daisy is changing so fast, Perry said it's "really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

Furthermore, praised Bloom for his part in raising their little girl.

"I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy," she gushed.

