Katy Perry and Jessica Alba turn up the heat with skin-baring looks: PHOTOS

Katy Perry

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in a futuristic sequined Gaurav Gupta gown, held together with sheer mesh fabric, which is not only backless, but also features a large cutout on the chest which goes all the way down to her hip.

The former "American Idol" judge wore her hair in a short bob with the front pieces styled in a wet look. She wore a sequined headpiece, matching the material of the dress, which covered her hair and neck.

She kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum, allowing the futuristic dress to do all the talking.

"So honored to bring my little bit of Firework frequency to a night dedicated to supporting some of the most brilliant minds in science making incredible, world changing breakthroughs! Thank you for having me," she captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of photos from the evening.

Jessica Alba

"That golf to beach parlay though," Jessica Alba captioned a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram account featuring her golfing with her friends and also enjoying some time at the beach with her son.

The photos show Alba lounging on the sand in sunglasses, a sunhat and a red and white patterned bikini. Other photos show her covered in sand and reaching out to hold her son's hand as they get closer to the water, later turning around and posing with each other for the camera.

"So cute love your outfits," one follower wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Mommy's got it going on," while a third added "Only actress that never aged."

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her dyeing hair back to its signature brown, spending time with family and of herself posing in front of the beach.

In the photo, the "Stranger Things" star can be seen standing in front of the ocean in a red bikini with gold detailing as she posed with her arms in the air while holding a blue and white scarf.

"Couldn’t help myself," she captioned the post.

Fans of the actress were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, with one user writing "your photo dumps make my day, you make me so happy mills," and another adding, "the most perfect woman in the world."

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson posed for photos at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in an ethereal off-the-shoulder sheer gold Elie Saab Couture gown, which was covered in sequins and a belted waist.

She paired the look with dangling silver earrings and metallic gold heels and opted for a subtle smokey eye makeup look. The actress wore her blonde hair down, but swept up and off her face in a deep side part.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star posted photos of the evening on her Instagram, sharing photos of her posing by herself, as well as with her fiancée, Danny Fujikawa, and with a burger from In n Out.

"Find someone who looks at you the way that I look at Danny and a burger," she captioned the post.

Eva Longoria

"Life lately," Eva Longoria captioned a carousel of photos posted on her Instagram account, featuring photos of her spending time with her son and on set, the books she is reading, partying with her friends and lounging in her bikini.

The first picture posted in the photo dump features the actress sitting on a lounge chair in a cheetah-print bikini with her baseball cap, with the words "Tequilla Casa del Sol" written on it, covering her face.

"Like are you kidding me!? So gorgeous! The most beautiful woman on earth," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "You look amazing. Lot of hard work, it shows," while a third wrote, "Beyond beautiful."

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore walked the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in a sheer long-sleeve top and matching skirt, both of which featured sparkly silver embellishments throughout.

The "This Is Us" star's light-colored underwear was visible underneath the two-piece set, which she also paired with strappy nude high-heel shoes and a nude clutch purse. She kept her makeup natural and wore her hair in a middle part.

She posted photos of the evening on Instagram, saying her night at the awards ceremony was "a sheer delight." Her fans were quick to flood the comments section with positivity and compliments.

"Outrageously chic! LOVE this look so much," one fan wrote, while another added, "This outfit is everything."

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet at a screening of her latest movie, "Sacramento," wearing high-waisted dress pants with a faux leather black bra, which she accessorized with red, white and black suspenders.

The "Twilight" star kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for just one ring, black high-heeled boots. She also kept her makeup looking casual with a slight smokey eye, and wore her blonde hair in a center part.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev gave her fans a cheeky look at her vacation in a recent Instagram post, sharing a photo of her standing in front of a window and looking out onto the ocean view, while wearing a red bikini.

She kept the caption playful, keeping it to just an emoji of a peach.

"Nina posting is my favorite part of the day!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "The view + Nina = perfection," while a third chimed in with, "Oh she served."

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in a completely backless white Gucci dress with a cutout on her chest and silver embellishments throughout.

The Academy Award-winning actress paired the look with dangling diamond earrings, a silver Gucci clutch purse and metallic platform high-heel shoes. She kept her makeup looking soft, with a pink lip, a bit of blush and bold lashes, and she wore her signature orange hair in loose curls and a deep side part.

She posted a video of herself walking the red carpet on Instagram, captioning the post, "Went to the Oscars of Science this weekend."

"Always a Goddess," one fan wrote in the comments section, while a second user added, "you looked STUNNING!" A third fan also wrote, "always the best dressed."