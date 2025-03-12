Kate Hudson suffers wardrobe malfunction while promoting new Netflix show

Kate Hudson nearly had a mega wardrobe malfunction.

While promoting her new Netflix show, "Running Point," at the Paley Center for Media recently, the actress - accompanied by her costars onstage - was mid-sentence when a section of her black dress seemed to suddenly shift.

"Oh," Hudson responded while quickly grabbing her chest.

Costar Justin Theroux swiftly tended to her and attempted to adjust a clasp in the back of her dress.

'MEAN GIRLS' STAR AMANDA SEYFRIED REVEALS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION IN FRONT OF 'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' STAR

"You didn’t expect this," Hudson joked to the audience, while Brenda Song tried to block the actress from the audience's point of view as Theroux worked on her dress.

"Just keep talking," Theroux quipped.

Nearly 30 minutes into the conversation, Hudson's dress seemed to shift again. Theroux was able to adjust her dress yet again while everyone had a good laugh.

Hudson is not the only actress who has been at the center of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction recently.

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried revealed her "boobs fell out" of her dress while speaking to Glen Powell at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

"I was wearing this amazing vintage dress," she told People magazine. "I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun."

The 39-year-old was wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown to the ceremony for her nomination and eventual win for her role in "The Dropout."

She continued, "It was kind of sewn together, and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off."

Inside during the ceremony, Seyfried said she was chatting with "Top: Gun Maverick" and "Twisters" star Powell when disaster struck.

"I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart."

"We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up," Seyfried said.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.