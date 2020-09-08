Katie Holmes spotted kissing chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in steamy new pics

Katie Holmes appears to have a new man in her life one year after her rumored split from Jamie Foxx.

Tom Cruise's ex-wife was photographed in the middle of a passionate makeout session with Emilio Vitolo Jr., the 33-year-old son of famed New York City chef Emilio Vitolo, in new photos obtained by Daily Mail.

In the shots, the "Dawson's Creek" alum, 41, was photographed adoringly staring at Vitolo Jr. as she sat on his lap. Seconds later, the two were caught on camera locking lips.

According to the outlet, Holmes and Vitolo Jr. dined at Peasant in New York City on Sunday. It's nearby the Vitolo family's famed restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, a popular dining destination for New York City's A-listers.

Holmes had her hands wrapped around Vitolo Jr.'s neck in the pics as he held onto her waist.

Her new romance comes one year after she and Foxx reportedly split after dating on and off for six years.

Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise, 58, in 2012 after five years of marriage. They share one child, daughter Suri, who is 14.

Holmes' attorney Jonathan Wolfe confirmed her divorce in a statement at the time, writing, "This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."

Holmes' recent sighting with Vitolo Jr. is the second time the pair have been linked in recent weeks. They first fueled dating rumors last month after being spotted at the Antique Garage in Manhattan.