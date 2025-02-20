Kathy Ireland ‘stalked’ doctor husband before starting romance

Kathy Ireland took a major gamble in finding her husband.

While on the MovieGuide Awards red carpet, Ireland explained that she "stalked" her husband, Dr. Greg Olsen, before officially meeting.

"I was having lunch with my mom who was a nurse, saw this cute guy walk by, and it turns out he was a doctor in his residency," she explained to Fox News Digital. "So, I go back to the hospital, mom would find out his beeper code, and we’d wait around [and] just go to the different floors where we thought we might find him."

She added, "[I] felt like a big loser, because it just wasn’t happening, but you gotta be patient. Two months, and it worked."

The couple have been married since 1988 and share three children, Erik, Lily and Chloe.

In December, Ireland shared a throwback photo of her and Greg, praising him as she acknowledged her "stalking."

"After two months of stalking (thanks for helping Mom!) I got my first date with Greg! 38 years later this man continues to fill my heart," Ireland began.

She also shared a photo of a note left by her husband, their initials surrounded by a heart outline.

"After a hard day, I opened the door to find his sweet note!" she wrote, adding, "He actually wrote his note at each door of our home! Don’t stress buying gifts, the best ones are not purchased with money, they are given from the heart."

She also marked their official 36th anniversary on August 20th last year, writing, "Thank you for blessing me more than I could have dreamed. You are my priceless treasure, Prince Charming and the best catch ever! I love you more each day. I thank God for you."

"I married a great guy. I stalked him for two months before I met him, my mom helped me. That was wonderful," Ireland told Fox News Digital on the red carpet, sharing that the secret to their nearly 40-year relationship is "it’s not a contract, it’s a covenant with God at the center."

"So, there are days where I’m not lovable, there’s days where he’s not lovable, but we made a promise not only to each other but to the Lord, so that is the key to our marriage."

Ireland discovered her faith at 18, while abroad in Paris in her modeling days.

Alone in a hotel room, she opened a Bible in the middle of the night and found her life "forever changed."

"I didn't know how to read it. And I was a rebellious teenager questioning who really knows the truth, who really knows what's right or wrong. And as I read, I just knew that what I was holding in my hands was the truth and my life forever changed," she told Fox News Digital in 2023.

She continued, recalling "Jesus was nothing like I thought. I was listening to other people's soundbites about who He was and what the Bible said."

At this year’s MovieGuide Awards, airing March 6 on Great American Family, Ireland was presenting the Faith and Freedom Award for movies, two things she considers "monumentally important in my life."

"We all need to have the freedom to be who we are to express that and my faith in Jesus, if not for that relationship, I certainly wouldn’t be here tonight. I don’t know where I’d be. I’d be a mess. A big, big mess," the model and business mogul said.

The 61-year-old also praised the recent news that Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson would be serving as "special envoys" to Hollywood, per an announcement from President Donald Trump back in January.

"I believe all these wonderful people trust in the Lord, so my hope is they point people closer to Jesus, encourage people not to compromise and never be ashamed of their faith," she said.