Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter says quarantine is 'turning me into my mother' in twin pic

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter just proved she is her mother's spitting image.

Kathie Lee, 66, has been quarantining in Florida with her daughter, Cassidy, 26, and it appears sharing close corridors has the two thinking and looking alike.

In an Instagram Story posted Friday, Cassidy is sitting a table outdoors donning a black tank top, oversized sunglasses and a large straw hat as she pans the camera to her mother, who is wearing the exact same hat and a black shirt to match.

"Quarantine is turning me into my mother @kathielgifford," Cassidy captioned the post.

The twinning snap comes a little over a week since Gifford shared where she's been practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a chat during her appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna", she revealed she's been self-isolating in Florida "with no hairdryer."

"My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old," she joked. "Old people go to Florida.”

Kathie Lee went on to share that she's been with Cassidy, her fiancé and his family.

“So I've had time with them," Gifford said, adding that Florida is "a beautiful place to be if you’ve gotta be quarantined. It ain’t bad here.

"It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody else in cramped quarters and maybe still that cold weather," she added.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.