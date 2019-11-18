Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy gets engaged: 'Beyond the moon and stars'

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her daughter’s engagement.

The former “Today” show host took to Instagram on Sunday to announce daughter Cassidy’s engagement to Ben Wierda and noted she was “beyond the moon and stars.”

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars,” Gifford wrote.

“Thank you, LORD!” she continued.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Cassidy showed off her new engagement ring while celebrating with friends.

In one Instagram Story, Cassidy is seen posing with her hand over her mouth, highlighting the engagement ring next to a friend under the sunlight.

Erika Brown, who is set to marry Cassidy’s brother Cody, posed for a selfie with the 26-year-old and her new ring on her Instagram Story.

Brown also celebrated with a post of her own, noting that “God is so good.”

“Congratulations to the sweet couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! 💕 you both.”

Like her children, Kathie Lee is also finding love.

The Emmy winner, 66, returned to the fourth hour of the "Today" show and spilled new details about what she's up to in semi-retirement. On Tuesday, she reunited with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and dished on her life since moving to Nashville and how she went on her first date in 33 years.

“I went out on a couple of dates,” Gifford said. “I just went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band down there. This sweet guy asked me to dance and I said, 'OK'."

She admitted, "It was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years. It’s surreal. The world has changed so much. He was a gentleman. It was fine, it was fun.”