Kathie Lee Gifford spotted kissing new man in Nashville

By Sara Nathan and Julie Gordon | New York Post
Kathie Lee Gifford is having a very good time down in Nashville.

The 65-year-old — who left her longtime “Today” show gig in April and recently bought a home in the Tennessee capital — was spotted at a local concert this past weekend, dancing very closely with a gray-haired man. DailyMail.com has identified the mystery man as Randall (Randy) Cronk, a 56-year-old insurance agent from Spring Hill, Tenn.

Gifford appeared to be having a ball as Cronk put his arms around her waist while they danced. As captured in a video of the pair, Gifford laughed and smiled as she grasped Cronk’s hands and whispered into his ear during the Journey tribute band show.

Gifford, 65, was strutting her stuff during a Journey tribute band at the Carnton Plantation in Franklin, a town about 20 miles south of her new home in Nashville. (SWNS)

A source tells us that Gifford is “spending time with old friends and new” and having fun. She’s splitting her time between Nashville and Connecticut, where she’s lived for years.

Gifford lost her husband of nearly 30 years, NFL legend Frank Gifford, in 2015.

Retired Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, seen getting hot and heavy with an unknown man (SWNS)

In March of this year, the TV host told People that she’d only gone on one date since Frank’s passing, adding: “Do I need a man in my life? Well, I’ve got [son] Cody. I’ve got a man in my life. I’ve got great male friends. Do I need companionship? Yes, I do, and that’s one of the main reasons I moved to Nashville.”

She added, “Not that I’m looking for a man. What I’m looking for is an active, vibrant life.”

This story first appeared in the New York Post