Kathie Lee Gifford moving to Nashville after she leaves ‘Today’

Kathie Lee Gifford is bidding the Big Apple farewell.

After she leaves the “Today” show in early April after 11 years, Gifford, 65, will be moving to Nashville, where she’s already bought a home.

“Even if you’re just having a dinner party there, invariably people end up at your piano or taking your guitar off the wall, and next thing you know, you’ve written a song and you’re in the studio the next week doing a demo,” she told People of her next step.

JENNA BUSH HAGER NAMED PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR KATHIE LEE GIFFORD ON NBC'S 'TODAY'

She currently resides in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gifford, who has written a few musicals and has a new Christian film coming out this month, plans to focus on her music and acting after she leaves morning news.

“The work that I want to do isn’t here anymore,” she said of New York and life at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “I am an artist, I’m an actress, I’m a writer, I’m a songwriter, a director now. That’s the stuff that feeds my soul and I know that I’m running out of time to do those things.”

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD SUFFERING FROM 'CRIPPLING LONELINESS' FOLLOWING DEATHS OF HER HUSBAND, MOTHER

Hoda Kotb’s longtime TV partner said that her work was the only thing keeping her on the East Coast, as both of her children live in Los Angeles.

“I’ve become a widow, an orphan and an empty-nester all at once,” she said, referring to husband Frank Gifford’s 2015 passing and her mother’s 2017 death. “There’s nothing really keeping me in this part of the country anymore except for my job.”

Her final “Today” show episode airs on April 7.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.