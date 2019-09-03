Katherine Schwarzenegger slams troll who says Kennedy granddaughter does nothing 'for society'

Katherine Schwarzenegger took a troll to task on Instagram recently, after the critic shaded her over how she spends her time.

On Thursday, Schwarzenegger posted three glam shots with the caption, “Beauty breakdown by these ladies coming soon,” tagging her hairstylist and makeup artist. Though the photos amassed over 54,000 likes, one commenter wasn’t a fan.

“Remember when the Kennedys used to, like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup. I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant,” the user wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Schwarzenegger, who is the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver, clapped back: “Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless.”

The 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver is also a lifestyle blogger. She married actor Chris Pratt over the summer.

Pratt, 40, was among the fans of his wife’s glam shots, commenting: “So gorgeous!”

