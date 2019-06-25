Katherine Schwarzenegger banned mom Maria Shriver from discussing Chris Pratt wedding

Maria Shriver confessed on "Today" that daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger banned her from speaking about the 29-year-old author's wedding to Chris Pratt.

"My daughter was like, 'Don't talk about me. Don't say anything about the wedding. Don't speak my name,'" Shriver admitted on Monday morning's airing.

"She’s like, 'Don’t say anything. Don’t say where I am. Don’t say what it was like. Don’t speak,'" Shriver continued. "I was like, 'I actually am a person, too. I actually had an experience as well and can speak about my own experience.'"

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER MARRY IN INTIMATE WEDDING

"I'm a mother-in-law now. I started the year kind of just myself, and I became 'Mother of the Bride,' everyone started MOB-ing me," she said. "And now I'm actually a mother-in-law. It feels different. It feels great!"

Shriver admitted that while she was overjoyed at her daughter's wedding to the "Jurassic World" star, she's also a bit wistful for Katherine's childhood.

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SLAMMED FOR DESCRIBING WEDDING AS 'BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES'

ANNA FARIS SAYS EX CHRIS PRATT GAVE HER A 'HEADS UP' HE WAS PROPOSING TO KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

"As a mother, you go through many emotions, right, so you’re trying to be both excited, you get a new member of your family, you’re kind of losing your child as they were," she said.

"So you’re kind of excited and everybody’s like, 'Oh, isn’t this great?' You’re like, 'Yeah, it’s great,' but it’s also kind of sad and it’s kind of strange and so you’re learning, as I said, to hold all of these multiple emotions simultaneously."

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER DIDN'T INVITE DAD ARNOLD'S LOVE CHILD TO CHRIS PRATT WEDDING

Shriver admitted that her other children had different interpretations of the wedding because they're all in different places in their own lives.

"I found it so interesting to talk to people about how everybody when they watch a couple devote themselves to each other, they’re going through their own life experience with that," Shriver recalled. "You know, my 21-year-old’s like, 'I'm so far from that,' right? My 28-year-old daughter, her friends are like, 'I think I want that, I don’t know if I want that. Am I in that? Oh, better not. Better break up, better find something.' There’s all of this going on."

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER CALLS CHRIS PRATT ROMANCE A 'BLESSING'

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER HONORS CHRIS PRATT FOR FATHER'S DAY

Shriver called love "this great unifier," adding, "Everybody looks at love and goes, "You know, I want that." It’s so great. So that’s the kind of big takeaway, how incredible love is, how it can change your life, how it can make you feel on top of the world. And then if you don’t have it, it can make you feel like, 'ugh,' or it can make you feel just really happy for the other person. Everybody’s having their own experience and I had all of that."

Shriver's personal experience involved a lot of tears: She admitted that she sobbed while giving a toast to her daughter and new son-in-law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenneger announced their engagement in January after dating for seven months. He finalized his divorce from actress Anna Faris in October 2018. The couple married on June 8.