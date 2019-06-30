Katherine Schwarzenegger has 'no relationship' with Arnold's love child Joseph Baena: report

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt didn't invite her father Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child, Joseph Baena, to their wedding — and a report claims that the snub came as no surprise to the rest of the family.

A source told Page Six that Katherine and sister Christina “have really no relationship with Joseph. I think the sons have more of a relationship with him.”

“Why should she have a relationship with this kid? Joseph is the product of an affair that Arnold kept hidden for years! This was a deeply damaging and shameful situation that destroyed her family," an insider close to Katherine, 29, added. "I can’t say I blame her for not wanting to embrace this living ­reminder of that.”

A source who's worked with the famous family says that Katherine was concerned Baena would steal her thunder on her big day.

“Even if he had been invited, he would say he wouldn’t have wanted to go to the wedding as he would be a distraction,” the source claimed. “It would have definitely taken away the shine from Katherine’s big day. It would have really been the only story of the day.”

Baena follows half-siblings Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger on Instagram, but neither follows him back.

Katherine previously came under fire for excluding Baena from a National Siblings Day post on Instagram.

Still, that doesn't mean the Schwarzenegger kids never knew Joseph.

A family insider told the outlet, “He grew up around them. He was a regular at the mansion in Pacific Palisades, where the family lived from 1986 until 2003.”

Another source said, “They are trying to navigate a private relationship before it’s a public one.”

Baena is Arnold's son with his and Maria Shriver's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Joseph was born in 1997, but Arnold didn't inform then-wife Maria Shriver of his paternity until 2011. The couple separated after the revelation, but haven't divorced. A source explained to Page Six that Shriver and Arnold have a lot of assets together and that it simply makes more sense for them financially to remain married.

An insider noted, “Eight years later, everyone is feeling their way out of a nightmare, and they’ve all done a really good job finding their way into a new normal.”