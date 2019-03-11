Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt is ‘very involved’ in wedding planning

Katherine Schwarzenegger said her fiancé Chris Pratt has been “very involved” in planning their wedding, which the “Avengers: Infinity War” star has said may take place in the fall or winter.

“I mean, I feel like we're all really involved in wedding planning,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].”

Pratt, 39, announced he proposed to Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in January, after just seven months of dating.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote in an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old author told Us Weekly on Saturday that it’s an “exciting time” in her life following her engagement to Pratt.

“Everything’s really exciting about it. It’s an exciting time in my life … [a very] blessed time in my life,” the author said.

Pratt revealed in February that he and Schwarzenegger are planning to have their wedding “maybe [in the] fall, winter.”

“Maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” Pratt told Us Weekly. “We’ve got a lot to get done.”

The couple has since shared several photos of themselves spending time on Pratt’s farm and measuring out their new house for furniture.