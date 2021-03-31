Katherine Schwarzenegger won't post pics of her daughter on social media

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are protective about their daughter's privacy and want to keep her childhood as normal as possible.

The 31-year-old author revealed on the "TODAY" show Tuesday that she won't post photos of Lyla Maria's face on social media.

"Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world," she explained. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

The daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver continued, "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."

Schwarzenegger also has two brothers and one sister: Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and Christina, 29.

"It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media," the media personality said. "All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too."

The "Avengers" actor and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

Lyla Maria joins Pratt's 7-year-dol son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.