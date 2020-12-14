Katherine Schwarzenegger feels 'beyond blessed' celebrating her 31st birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about turning 31 in an emotional post on social media.

The new mom penned an inspiring message of hope and gratitude to her almost 1 million Instagram followers.

"31! Feel beyond blessed to be alive, to have my health, my family, my loved ones close, to have spent the day with my daughter and husband, the morning with my family on a walk and to feel so loved, from a safe distance," Schwarzenegger described.

"I have a whole new outlook on birthdays after giving birth this year, so today I toast my parents for creating me and my mama for birthing me! I'm so grateful for both of you, your love and our family. I’m also grateful I grew up to marry a man who woke me up with this happy birthday latte he made. I love him so!" she added.

Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt welcomed a daughter, Lyla, in August. The bestselling author is already a stepmom to Pratt's son Jack, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 44.

The Marvel star, 41, posted a photo tribute to his wife on Sunday, writing: "Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla."

"You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you," he gushed."

The couple tied the knot last June.

Schwarzenegger's mom, journalist Maria Shriver, also posted a loving message on Instagram in honor of her daughter's birthday. "From the moment she arrived, she has been a gift from god," Shriver said.

"She is loving, smart, thoughtful, caring, wise, strong, and determined. Her heart is as huge as her laugh. She has been and is an extrodinary (sic) daughter, and now she is an extrodinary (sic) wife and mother. I'm honored to have a front row seat in her life," the Emmy-winner added.

The media personality's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, also posted a throwback photo of himself holding his baby daughter. He wrote, "You are a bright light in my world and I am so proud of you. Watching you become a fantastic mother while continuing to be a force for good with your writing and work is one of my greatest joys. I love you!"