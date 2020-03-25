Celebrity livestreams you can watch while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As coronavirus has all but dried up releases in the worlds of music, movies and television, it's easy to become bored at home while quarantining.

While streamers like Spotify and Netflix have nearly endless catalogs of content, some might be yearning for something a little different to keep their mind off of things.

Luckily, there are plenty of celebrity livestreams to keep fans occupied, whether they're looking for music, talk shows or something else.

Here's a look at the livestreams airing during the coronavirus quarantine:

Billboard's "Live At-Home" series, which can be streamed on Facebook, provides fans with live, 30-minute sets performed by the likes of Josh Groban, Lauren Jauregui, JoJo and more.

Diplo offers livestreams of full DJ sets that he mixes in his living room. Fans can tune in on YouTube.

Miley Cyrus has started a daily talk show called "Bright Minded," which features all-star guests like Reese Witherspoon and Demi Lovato. Check out the show on her Instagram page.

Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard is streaming live from his home every day, playing hour-long sets. Watch them on the band's Facebook page.

Global Citizen is offering a "Together At Home" series, featuring the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Chris Martin, John Legend and more, which can be streamed on the organization's Instagram.

Christine and the Queens broadcasts concerts on Instagram every day.

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are putting on concerts every evening from their home, which can be seen on Instagram.

Follow John Mayer on Instagram to get updates on his talk show, "Current Mood."

Talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are offering monologues and interviews on YouTube.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" has gone remote, and can be watched on YouTube.

Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor" franchise, holds nightly "Group Dates," where he and his girlfriend chat with former franchise contestants on Instagram.

On Thursday, March 26, TikTok will play host to EduTok, which will feature livestreams from Jessica Alba, Dr. Phil, Billy Nye and more to offer life advice, health tips and thoughtful conversations.

On Sunday, March 29, FOX will air a "Living Room Concert for America," which will be hosted by Elton John and feature at-home performances from superstars like Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and many, many more.