Katharine McPhee, David Foster dedicate Mariah Carey song to health care workers: 'The actual heroes'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been performing mini concerts together while self-isolating at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, the couple performed a cover of Mariah Carey's 1993 hit song "Hero" and dedicated it to all the health care workers on the front-lines of the pandemic.

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” the 35-year-old singer captioned the video.

She later added, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X.”

Carey tweeted at McPhee and Foster, showing her appreciation.

"Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!"

Last week, the 70-year-old Oscar winner posted a video with McPhee showcasing their musical skills while making up a funny fake theme song they created for the “Kat and Dave show.”

The pair, who married in June 2019, go live on Instagram at 5:30 p.m. PT for their daily concert series.

They've previously covered “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin and “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

"We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun,” McPhee and Foster said to their followers.

Other musicians such as Chris Martin, Keith Urban, and Pink have also been performing on social media platforms in the hopes of lifting people's spirits.