JoJo rewrites popular song, 'Leave (Get Out),' with coronavirus lyrics to entertain fans self-quarantining

JoJo is joining the many celebrities trying to entertain her fans who are self-quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old singer decided to get creative on TikTok and sing a catchy, altered rendition of her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out).”

The new version contains lyrics that have been amended to apply to the coronavirus and how people should stay inside in an effort to curtail its spread. She titled the new rendition “Chill (Stay In)."

“I never thought that corona could be such a nasty b----. Now that she's here, boy, all I want is for you to use common sense,” JoJo sings in the roughly one-minute video. “Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity. I'm deada-- about that, but we will survive."

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

The song continues with a line about learning to cook while in quarantine and being clean.

“So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you’re bored and want to f--- around but not on me.”

She even included a line about people who are risking going outside regardless of warnings about social distancing.

WHAT COUNTRIES HAVE NOT DECLARED ANY KNOWN CASES OF CORONAVIRUS?

“Tell me why you’re acting so confused when the CDC laid it out for you,” JoJo belts. “Come on, I know you’re not dumb. To go behind my back and hit the bar shows how immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum!”

JoJo joins other celebrities like David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who announced plans for daily concerts on their Instagram while they and the rest of the world are self-isolating at home.

“We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are -- or should be -- that we would have a little fun,” Foster said Tuesday, according to People. However, unlike JoJo, the couple doesn’t seem to be planning to come up with originals for their remote entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” Foster explained. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”