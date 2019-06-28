Katharine McPhee and David Foster are married: reports

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are married, according to multiple reports.

The May-December couple tied the knot at a church in London on Friday, according to E! News and Page Six. The groom's daughters Erin and Sara Foster were reportedly in attendance for the big day.

Per Us Weekly, citing a source, McPhee wore a custom gown by Zac Posen.

KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER'S WHIRLWIND MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCE: A RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

The "American Idol" alum, 35, and Grammy-winning producer, 69, have known each other for more than 10 years.

McPhee, then 22, first met Foster on the set of "Idol" in 2006 when he was a guest mentor for contestants on the show.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” Foster previously admitted. "But, the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

Oddly enough, Foster also played piano at McPhee's 2008 wedding to Nick Cokas. She and Cokas divorced in 2014.

KATHARINE MCPHEE TELLS DAVID FOSTER'S DAUGHTER ERIN THAT 'MOMMY AND DADDY NEED ALONE TIME'

McPhee is Foster's fourth wife. His most recent bride was "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid, from whom he separated in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

Foster and McPhee were first rumored be a couple in fall 2017. They confirmed their romance in May 2018 and got engaged that July. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee revealed on Instagram. "Totally dark, only stars." She added jokingly, "Thankfully, he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

KATHARINE MCPHEE PARTIES IN MYKONOS AHEAD OF DAVID FOSTER WEDDING

McPhee is younger than some of Foster's own daughters, but the age gap doesn't faze the pair. McPhee explained simply, "We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him. So I think we have a nice yin and yang. It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.