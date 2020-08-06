Katharine McPhee is 'definitely trying' for a baby with David Foster: report

Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster are ready to expand their family.

The couple is “definitely trying” to have a baby, multiple sources told Us Weekly. The 70-year-old music composer is already the father of five daughters: Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33, while McPhee, 36, doesn't have any children.

The pair wed in June 2019 in London after first meeting on the set of "American Idol" in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant and Foster was a mentor to the aspiring singers.

Erin previously told Us Weekly that all her sisters "love" McPhee.

“It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly,” she explained at the time. “She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

Erin also said she completely supports them having children. “Anything that makes them happy, I’m happy with," she said.

Back in June, McPhee penned a sweet note to Foster on their one-year wedding anniversary.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” the “Waitress” star captioned the photos on Instagram. “I love you. Here’s to the future!”

Meanwhile Foster posted his own tribute to McPhee. "Happy anniversary to the love of my life!!" he wrote alongside a photo of them at an event.

This marriage is McPhee’s second and Foster’s fifth.