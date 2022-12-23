Kate Middleton's Christmas message celebrates Queen Elizabeth II at first holiday without the late monarch

Kate Middleton had a special message for Queen Elizabeth II at her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event.

The Princess of Wales shared on Instagram, "This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared."

"Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

The princess was stunning in a sparkly black jacket with gold trim as she shared, "This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

Christmas was always very special for the queen, who died at 96 years old in September. The queen often spoke of love, charity and family in her annual Christmas speeches throughout her reign, and she gave an especially personal speech last year, after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The monarch shared, "Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why."

The "Royal Carols" event, which was recorded on Dec. 15 at London's Westminster Abbey, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and narrated by Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta Jones.

The service reportedly includes several tributes to the queen, including a reading from Prince William and Paddington Bear ornaments in Christmas trees.

In the introduction to the event, Middleton shares "Last year's event reminded me what I love most about Christmas, seeing people coming together, celebrating and experiencing special moments, whilst also thinking about the year that's passed."

The princess continued, "This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion."

The joyous event comes amid drama, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently released their controversial Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and Harry's book "Spare" is set for release on Jan. 10.

While the docuseries contained some dramatic accusations, including Harry's claims that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William , screamed and shouted at him over his decision to step back from the royal family, experts tell Fox News Digital that the autobiography, about growing up in the monarchy, may not include any new bombshells.

