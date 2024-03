Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video message that appeared to feature subtle symbolism of the fight against the disease.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales was seen sitting on a park bench in front of a field of blooming daffodils, a flower that has become known as a symbol of hope and resilience for cancer patients and survivors.

Since the 1950s, cancer societies all over the world have used the daffodil to represent the prospect of brighter days ahead for those battling cancer. As the daffodil is one of the first flowers to bloom in spring, they have long symbolized rebirth, renewal, hope, happiness and new beginnings in many cultures.

The American Cancer Society hosts annual Daffodil Days, a campaign "that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services" of the organization, per its website. Daffodils can be purchased and sent to inspire hope for those battling the disease.

In 1988, the Irish Cancer Society established March 22 as the date for its annual Daffodil Day, which has now been celebrated by cancer organizations worldwide. Middleton's video message, which was recorded on Wednesday, was released on Friday, March 22.

Middleton and her husband Prince William have been spotted on several occasions wearing daffodil lapel pins. The daffodil is also the official flower of Wales.

An extract from the flower itself might also prove effective in the fight against cancer. In 2018, researchers from the RNA Molecular Biology Laboratory at the Faculty of Sciences and ULB-Cancer Research Center published a study in the journal Structure that indicated that the natural daffodil extract, hemanthamine (HAE), has "anti-cancer effects that overcome the cells’ resistance to apoptosis, or cell death," per Medical News Today.

HAE was shown to block the production of ribosomes, the cells that make the proteins that cancer cells need to grow and progress in the body.

In her video, Middleton shared that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present." She did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

The princess gave the update on her health after undergoing major surgery earlier this year.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Kate said in the video recorded Wednesday.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Middleton explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

Middle shared that her diagnosis "came as a huge shock" to herself and her husband Prince William, 41, and they needed time to explain the situation to their children "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

The couple share sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The princess asked for privacy as she completes treatment.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she noted. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."