  Published
    46 Images

    Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, through the years: PHOTOS

    The Princess of Wales, 42, announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

  • Princess Catherine and Prince William cheer from the stands at a football match.
    Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on the English team during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham Feb. 10, 2007.  
  • Princess Catherine gets into a car while paparazzi take pictures
    Kate Middleton leaves her Chelsea flat on her 25th birthday Jan. 9, 2007, in London.
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William in the stands at Wimbledon
    Kate Middleton and Prince William watch Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon.
  • Kate Middleton in an Australian-styled hat and jeans
    Kate Middleton attends the second day of the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park Aug. 6, 2005, near Tetbury, England.  
  • Kate Middleton in glittery clothes at a roller skating event
    Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall Sept. 17, 2008, in London. 
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William in tweed
    Prince William stands beside girlfriend Kate Middleton in the paddock enclosure on the first day of the Cheltenham Race Festival at Cheltenham Race course in Gloucestershire March 13, 2007. 
  • Kate Middleton in a group photo of her school rounders team
    Kate Middleton (front row, left) in a rounders team photo during her time as a pupil at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, England (1986-1995). 
  • Kate Middleton carries her skis on her shoulder at the snow
    Kate Middleton skiing In Klosters, Switzerland.
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William walk into a room at St James's Palace
    Newly-engaged Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to the State Apartments of St. James Palace Nov. 16, 2010.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton smile for the camera
    Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St. James Palace on the day of their engagement announcement.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton smile for the camera
    A close-up of Kate Middleton's engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana. 
  • Pippa Middelton holds the train of Kate Middleton's wedding dress
    Kate Middleton looks back at her sister and maid of honor Pippa Middleton as she holds her dress before walking into the Abbey to attend the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey April 29, 2011. 
  • Kate Middleton walks up the aisle after marrying Prince William
    Prince William takes the hand of his bride, Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as they walk down the aisle.
  • Princess Catherine and Prince William wave from a carriage on their wedding day
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, travel down The Mall to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau horse-drawn carriage following their wedding ceremony. 
  • Prince William and Kate kiss on the balcony after their wedding
    Prince William and Kate kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after getting married.
  • Prince William, Princess Catherine stand in front of Uluru
    Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stand in front of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia April 22, 2014. 
  • Princess Catherine holds flowers, both her and Prince William are dressed in blue.
    Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave King Edward VII hospital in central London Dec. 6, 2012. Prince William's pregnant wife Catherine left a London hospital four days after she was admitted for treatment for acute morning sickness, an AFP photographer said. 
  • Princess Catherine, Prince William and newborn son, Prince George outside the hospital
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince George, at St Mary's Hospital July 23, 2013, in London. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. 
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince Louis of Cambridge, at St Mary's Hospital April 23, 2018. The boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince Louis of Cambridge, at St Mary's Hospital April 23, 2018. The boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
  • Princess Catherine and Prince William outside the hospital after daughter, Charlotte is born
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridgem, and Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their new baby daughter, Charlotte, at St Mary's Hospital May 2, 2015, in London. 
  • Pippa and Kate Middleton laugh in the stands at a tennis match
    Pippa Middleton and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2012.   
  • Princess Catherine in a tiara
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. 
  • Princess Catherine dances with Paddington Bear as Prince William stands there
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dances with a person in a Paddington Bear outfit by her husband, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they attend a charity forum event at Paddington train station in London Oct. 16, 2017. 
  • Prince William looks perplexed as handed a basketball by Princess Catherine
    Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey watches as Britain's Prince William is handed a basketball by Catherine, Princess of Wales, during an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston Nov. 30, 2022.
  • Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla sing at Remebrance Sunday service
    Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London Nov. 12, 2023. 
  • Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales in formal clothes and medals
    Queen Camilla; King Charles III; Prince William, Prince of Wales ;and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace Dec. 5, 2023M in London.  
  • Princess Catherine, Prince William and son, George in a garden
    A photograph taken in London July 2, 2014, to mark Britain's Prince George's first birthday, shows Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince George during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.  
  • Princess Catherine, Prince William Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the snow
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break March 3, 2016, in the French Alps, France. 
  • Princess Catherine shoots an arrow as Prince William laughs
    Watched by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London, May 8, 2023.
  • Princess Catherine corrects Prince Louis as he gestures at her in the stands
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge react during the Platinum Pageant in London June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 
  • Princess Catherine gets a kiss from son, Prince Louis
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is hugged by her son, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, during the Platinum Pageant in London June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 
  • Princess Catherine under an umbrella while wearing a covid mask
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she arrives at the London School of Economics to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, where she took part in a roundtable discussion on the Centre's inaugural report, "Big Change Starts Small" in London June 18, 2021.
  • Princess Catherine, Prince William Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis outside their home during the Covid pandemic
    In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince George of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS careers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In at London April 23, 2020, in London.
  • Princess Catherine passes a football
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, runs with the ball as she takes part in the England rugby teams' training sessions at Twickenham Stadium in London Feb. 2, 2022, as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.
  • Princess Catherine ushers the kids outside the church
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, beckons the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte toward a waiting car following the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.  
  • Princess Catherine shushes the kids as they walk into church
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shushes the kids as they walk into her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017. 
  • A giraffe sticks out its tongue at Kate Middleton while Prince William looks on
    Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo on Easter Sunday April 20, 2014. 
  • Princess Catherine pretends to cast a spell as she holds a wand
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, tries a wand during the Harry Potter Tour at the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, north London, April 26, 2013. 
  • Kate Middleton on a boat with a rowing team
    Kate Middleton takes part in a training session with The Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames Aug. 1, 2007.
  • Princess Catherine share a laugh with Queen Elizabeth.
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham June 13, 2012, in Nottingham, England.  
  • A young girl touches Princess Catherine's hair
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as a young girl touches her hair while she greets well-wishers outside a community center in Dundee, eastern Scotland, Jan. 29, 2019. 
  • Princess Catherine looks out of the window of a limousine
    Catherine, Princess of Wales, ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 19, 2022, in London.
  • Prince William, Princess Catherine, Meghan and Harry wave at the crowd
    Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle Sept. 10, 2022. 
  • Princess Catherine and Prince William walk their kids, George and Charlotte to school
    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Prince William, and mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and brother, Prince George of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London Sept. 5, 2019.
  • Princess Catherine smiles
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with staff and volunteers during a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, north-west London, June 8, 2022. 
  • The whole family arrives for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, Sept. 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. 
    The whole family arrives for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, Sept. 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. 
