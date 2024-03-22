Move Back
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, through the years: PHOTOS
The Princess of Wales, 42, announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.
- Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on the English team during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham Feb. 10, 2007.read more
- Kate Middleton leaves her Chelsea flat on her 25th birthday Jan. 9, 2007, in London.read more
- Kate Middleton and Prince William watch Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon.read more
- Kate Middleton attends the second day of the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park Aug. 6, 2005, near Tetbury, England.read more
- Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall Sept. 17, 2008, in London.read more
- Prince William stands beside girlfriend Kate Middleton in the paddock enclosure on the first day of the Cheltenham Race Festival at Cheltenham Race course in Gloucestershire March 13, 2007.read more
- Kate Middleton (front row, left) in a rounders team photo during her time as a pupil at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, England (1986-1995).read more
- Kate Middleton skiing In Klosters, Switzerland.read more
- Newly-engaged Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to the State Apartments of St. James Palace Nov. 16, 2010.read more
- Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St. James Palace on the day of their engagement announcement.read more
- A close-up of Kate Middleton's engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana.read more
- Kate Middleton looks back at her sister and maid of honor Pippa Middleton as she holds her dress before walking into the Abbey to attend the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey April 29, 2011.read more
- Prince William takes the hand of his bride, Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as they walk down the aisle.read more
- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, travel down The Mall to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau horse-drawn carriage following their wedding ceremony.read more
- Prince William and Kate kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after getting married.read more
- Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stand in front of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia April 22, 2014.read more
- Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave King Edward VII hospital in central London Dec. 6, 2012. Prince William's pregnant wife Catherine left a London hospital four days after she was admitted for treatment for acute morning sickness, an AFP photographer said.read more
- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince George, at St Mary's Hospital July 23, 2013, in London. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.read more
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince Louis of Cambridge, at St Mary's Hospital April 23, 2018. The boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.read more
- Prince William, Duke of Cambridgem, and Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their new baby daughter, Charlotte, at St Mary's Hospital May 2, 2015, in London.read more
- Pippa Middleton and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2012.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dances with a person in a Paddington Bear outfit by her husband, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they attend a charity forum event at Paddington train station in London Oct. 16, 2017.read more
- Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey watches as Britain's Prince William is handed a basketball by Catherine, Princess of Wales, during an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston Nov. 30, 2022.read more
- Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London Nov. 12, 2023.read more
- Queen Camilla; King Charles III; Prince William, Prince of Wales ;and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace Dec. 5, 2023M in London.read more
- A photograph taken in London July 2, 2014, to mark Britain's Prince George's first birthday, shows Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince George during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.read more
- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break March 3, 2016, in the French Alps, France.read more
- Watched by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London, May 8, 2023.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge react during the Platinum Pageant in London June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is hugged by her son, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, during the Platinum Pageant in London June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she arrives at the London School of Economics to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, where she took part in a roundtable discussion on the Centre's inaugural report, "Big Change Starts Small" in London June 18, 2021.read more
- In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince George of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS careers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In at London April 23, 2020, in London.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, runs with the ball as she takes part in the England rugby teams' training sessions at Twickenham Stadium in London Feb. 2, 2022, as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, beckons the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte toward a waiting car following the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shushes the kids as they walk into her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.read more
- Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo on Easter Sunday April 20, 2014.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, tries a wand during the Harry Potter Tour at the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, north London, April 26, 2013.read more
- Kate Middleton takes part in a training session with The Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames Aug. 1, 2007.read more
- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham June 13, 2012, in Nottingham, England.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as a young girl touches her hair while she greets well-wishers outside a community center in Dundee, eastern Scotland, Jan. 29, 2019.read more
- Catherine, Princess of Wales, ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 19, 2022, in London.read more
- Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle Sept. 10, 2022.read more
- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Prince William, and mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and brother, Prince George of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London Sept. 5, 2019.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with staff and volunteers during a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, north-west London, June 8, 2022.read more
- The whole family arrives for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, Sept. 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.read more
