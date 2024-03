Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hospital staff attempted to access Kate Middleton's medical records, according to a new report.

The Mirror reported that The London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, was victim to a security breach in which staff tried to access her medical records.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, the clinic's CEO Al Russell said, "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."

The Information Commissioners' Office, which operates out of the United Kingdom and aims to uphold information rights in the public's interest, confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was a breach reported.

"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," an ICO spokesperson said.

It remains unclear if the breach included Catherine's information.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

King Charles III also underwent treatment for his prostate at the clinic in January.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

