Kate Middleton responds to fan's question about having a fourth royal baby

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
It's been 10 months since Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third bundle of joy, son Louis, but now it seems as if some royal fans are wondering if the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge will expand their family.

During the couple's tour in Northern Ireland on Thursday, one bold attendee asked Kate, 37, her thoughts on a fourth baby.

According to People magazine, it all started when Kate went up to 5-month-old James Barr and his dad Alan, telling his father: "He’s gorgeous."

"It makes me feel broody," Kate reportedly admitted, to which Alan swiftly asked: “Baby number four?”

“I think William would be a little worried," she joked without giving a yes or no response.

Last April, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate and William welcomed their third child.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at [11:01 a.m.]," a tweet from the palace said at the time. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth."

The pair are also parents to 5-year-old son, Prince George, and 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.