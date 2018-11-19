Prince Charles, Prince Louis, seen in adorable newly released photos

Prince Charles was pictured with Prince Louis in adorable new photos released Sunday as part of a series of images taken to mark the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday.

Charles was seen holding Louis in photos published in The Sunday Times magazine. In one image, Louis grabs onto Charles’ face during the family photo as the 70-year-old laughs, while another photo shows an intimate moment between the Duchess of Cambridge, the 6-month-old and Charles.

Photographer Chris Jackson told The Sunday Times the pictures capture Charles as a “hands-on grandfather.” He said it was “the happiest” he has seen the Prince of Wales.

“It was lovely chaos with the children,” Jackson said. “He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince’s knee.”

“They have a great relationship that’s a little more established, as George is a bit older,” the photographer added.

Charles celebrated his 70th birthday with a party at Buckingham Palace thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Two family portraits taken on Sept. 5 were released last week showing Charles with his wife Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren: 6-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.