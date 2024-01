Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kate Middleton is making the most of her recovery behind palace doors.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales was discharged from a hospital following her abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old will continue her recuperation at her Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

On Jan. 17, the palace revealed the wife of Prince William underwent "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic the previous day.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery," a palace statement said at the time. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

On Monday, the palace noted the royal "is making good progress."

Sources told Schofield Middleton has been receiving plenty of support at home from her husband, their three children and countless royal watchers wishing her a speedy recovery.

"Catherine is a very loving and affectionate parent, so there would likely be a huge hole there for the family without her," Schofield explained. "She is also so disciplined, which can be a comfort for small kids. They like their routine."

"I have seen beautiful campaigns online to send the princess well wishes," Schofield continued. "I believe her office is enjoying receiving the positive feedback and could very well be overwhelmed with cards and love notes. They will pass as much as they can on to the princess, and the offices will respond with a thank you to all who have written."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital William has remained devoted as a hands-on father and husband.

"Prince William was observed looking ‘extremely worried’ as he entered The London Clinic to visit his wife," Fordwich explained. "As Queen Elizabeth II so aptly said, albeit referring to the grieving after a loved one has passed, ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ One could say in this instance, ‘Concern is the cost of loving.’"

"Prince William is a loving, caring and giving husband," said Fordwich. "He epitomizes his generation of being a more involved and hands-on father than previous generations. His great love for his wife means, of course, he’ll be all the more concerned about her. Having such a thoughtful and involved future head of state bodes well for the entire nation and commonwealth."

As Middleton continues to recover, William will manage the children alongside their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, William will continue to do school pickups and drop-offs. A close family friend told the outlet the couple doesn’t have "a huge private staff," and William is "really hands-on." According to reports, he’s cleared his calendar to be by his wife’s side.

William, 41, is heir to the throne.

It is unclear why the princess needed abdominal surgery. While it is somewhat unusual for members of the royal family to release details about their health, the initial announcement was likely made to avoid speculation about whether events featuring Middleton had to be postponed or canceled over the coming weeks.

The U.K. and foreign media have been focused on the health of Britain’s senior royals in recent years, first as the late Queen Elizabeth II faded from public view during the last months of her 70-year reign. England’s longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96.

On the same day that Middleton’s surgery was announced, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III would undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The palace said the condition was benign. It is understood the king was transparent with his diagnosis in hopes it would encourage other men to get their annual checkups.

The king was discharged from the same hospital Monday.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," warned Fox News Digital that while the princess will prioritize her recovery and family, questions about her health will continue to linger.

"It will be interesting to see if Kate really does need a couple of months to recover before resuming her royal duties," he said. "The question remains – just what kind of surgery required her to be in the hospital for two weeks, followed by a lengthy period of recuperation? If she wasn’t destined to become Britain’s future queen, of course, she’s entitled to all the privacy in the world. But Kate will be queen, and as such really should not keep her future subjects in the dark.

"Secrecy breeds rumors and conspiracy theories," Andersen explained. "And in cases like this, transparency is almost always preferable. After all, King Charles was very forthcoming about his prostate procedure. You also have to wonder why the British press, which is scarcely known for its restraint, hasn’t pursued this.

"If Meghan Markle was admitted to the hospital for two weeks and then kept behind closed doors in Montecito for another several months – all without explanation – the tabloid press would be all over the story demanding answers," Andersen added, referring to Middleton’s sister-in-law.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner pointed out to Fox News Digital that the princess is in good company.

"Surely, we know through the Sovereign Grant Report that [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are not by themselves but served by 50 different members of staff," he said. "When there are unanswered questions over her condition, it will from now on create headlines any time Kate fails to make a public appearance with rumors over her health once more. This may be invasive, but unfortunately, the way the grooming of the royal image has been established … further disclosure may be necessary."

"You want your A-team out and visible because they are a positive reflection of you, and that will likely result in positive media coverage," Schofield said. "It’s a system that [the royal family] has counted on for hundreds of years."

"With that in mind, I do believe we will see Prince William back before we know it," she added.

Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman, author of "The Making of a King," previously told Fox News Digital that while duty comes first for the couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales are more concerned about being doting parents to their children.

"They’re a really strong couple," Hardman said. "They’re absolutely central to the entire royal [family]. When you look at the working royal family now, it’s pretty small. People talk about a slimmed-down monarchy. It is pretty slim. It can’t get much slimmer. And it’s quite old. The two young stars – and we say young stars – I mean, William is in his 40s now, but he’s still the young face of the monarchy. We’re not going to see their kids coming into mainstream public duties for at least another 10 years.

"William loves the regular kind of family life," Hardman continued. "That’s another thing I discovered. Yes, of course, he’s heir to the throne. He’s got access to all these castles, art and everything. But in a way, he’s happiest at home with his wife and kids doing the same thing other families do – kicking a ball around, going bike riding, swimming, these things. He’s a hands-on dad, and [Kate’s] a hands-on mom.

"I think they’re a great team."