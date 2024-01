Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince William is putting his family first during an "extraordinary" time within the British royal family.

Kensington Palace recently announced that Princess Kate (Middleton), who turned 42 this month, underwent "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales is postponing all public duties until after Easter.



Moments after the announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III was seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. They noted that the 75-year-old’s public engagements "will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman told Fox News Digital that William, 41, is prioritizing his wife’s health, supporting her as he raises their three young children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. According to reports, the heir to the British throne has cleared his calendar to be by his wife’s side.

"I think from the start, he’s been protective of her," Hardman said. "It’s the same way that [his younger brother] Prince Harry is so protective of Meghan Markle. Both of them have this sense that they have brought upon their wives a degree of attention and stress and all sorts of issues."



Hardman has written a new book, "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," which explores the king’s reign and the pivotal events that led to his coronation in May. He also detailed how the king’s eldest son is preparing for his future role with the Princess of Wales by his side.

"[William] feels a sense of responsibility [to protect Kate]," he said. "And right from the start, William has been absolutely adamant about family security, family privacy. It informs [everything he does]. It’s why they choose particular schools for their children. … They are very concerned that their children have as normal and as a private life as any other child. That’s the overarching thing."

"I say this in my book, William regards raising the next monarch as one of his most important jobs," said Hardman. "People keep saying, ‘What sort of king will William be one day?’ Well, what’s going through William’s [mind] is what sort of king is George going to be?"

Hardman said palace insiders told him that William is determined to give his eldest son a normal upbringing behind palace doors but also wants him to embrace his future role as king.

"He’s thinking, ‘It’s … down to me,’" said Hardman. "’I don’t want to scare him off. I want to make him feel that this is a privilege and an honor and something you can enjoy, not a burden you run away from.’"

While duty comes first for the couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales are more concerned about being doting parents to their children.

"They’re a really strong couple," Hardman said. "They’re absolutely central to the entire royal [family]. When you look at the working royal family now, it’s pretty small. People talk about a slimmed-down monarchy. It is pretty slim. It can’t get much slimmer. And it’s quite old. The two young stars – and we say young stars – I mean, William is in his 40s now, but he’s still the young face of the monarchy. We’re not going to see their kids coming into mainstream public duties for at least another 10 years."

"William loves the regular kind of family life," Hardman continued. "That’s another thing I discovered. Yes, of course, he’s heir to the throne. He’s got access to all these castles, art and everything. But in a way, he’s happiest at home with his wife and kids doing the same thing other families do – kicking a ball around, going bike riding, swimming, these things. He’s a hands-on dad, and [Kate’s] a hands-on mom."

"I think they’re a great team," Hardman added.

As Middleton continues to recover, William will manage the children alongside their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, William will continue to do school pickups and drop-offs. A close family friend told the outlet that the couple doesn’t have "a huge private staff" and William is "really hands-on."

"He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation," said the pal. "He wants to give [his children] a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind."

With family on his mind, there’s no time to dwell on royal rifts, Hardman said. It’s believed that William still has an estranged relationship with his younger brother, Prince Harry.

In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. At the time, they alleged palace officials were insensitive to Markle’s mental health struggles as she attempted to navigate royal life. The couple also said the duchess faced racist attitudes from the U.K. press, which contributed to their decision to leave the country.

Following their departure, the couple aired their complaints about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally. After releasing a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," hit bookshelves in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller.

"[William] was very sad that it came to this," Hardman said. "He adored his brother. I’m sure those bonds are thicker than water. But … you talk to those around him, and he’s just very sad about the whole thing. But rather like his father, he knows there’s no point in getting worked up about something you’ve got no control over."

"Harry and Meghan … decided they were going to leave the country, they were going to pursue this new life," Hardman said. "Really, there was nothing he could do about it. So, he just accepts it and gets on with it."

In "Spare," Harry alleged that in 2019 William attacked him during a ferocious argument about the Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace. The palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"It was very hurtful for William, who’s intensely private," said Hardman. "[But] what really hurt William is the fact that Harry … could be regaling the entire world with stories of two little boys and childhood moments that were so precious to William. Those two went through an extraordinary, difficult and tragic childhood. And it’s the fact that Harry was prepared to put this out there in the public domain. I think that’s the real source of silence."

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent get-well wishes to both the king and Princess of Wales following their health challenges. A spokesperson for the couple didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.