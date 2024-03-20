Kate Middleton, Prince William videographer slams 'delusional' conspiracy theories

The man who reportedly captured Kate Middleton's first public outing since her abdominal surgery is slamming "delusional" conspiracy theories surrounding the video.

Nelson Silva spoke to The Sun about Middleton's visit with Prince William to a Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday.

The outlet, and TMZ, released footage of the Princess and Prince of Wales leaving the farm shop, which has since gone viral, with many social media users sharing their opinions about the video.

"I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue," Nelson told the outlet. "This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation."

He added that anyone questioning if that was Kate in the video is "delusional."

"What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," he continued. "They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumors and lies that they can’t pull the plug."

The Sun reported that Silva is an engineer who lives with his wife and daughter in the area and was shopping for steak when he saw William and Kate. He said the couple appeared "relaxed and happy."

"I had about 40 minutes to kill and decided to get some produce. I went into the shop and at first I noticed their figures, they were standing near the bread," Silva explained.

Nelson ended up behind the royal couple when shopping and witnessed Kate and William talking to the farm shop staff.

Silva said, "I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but the staff seemed overwhelmed in a nice way. When I went to pay for my produce, the girl at the counter was so shocked she was hardly breathing."

He described the situation as having a "really nice atmosphere" during Kate and William's visit.

After Silva left the Windsor Farm Shop, he decided to take a video of Prince William and Kate to send to his family in Portugal, he told The Sun.

"I started to record as they walked towards the car park. They just looked very happy and relaxed together. William was obviously protective of Kate, and I quickly stopped recording because I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable," he explained.

Silva told the outlet that he only intended to share the video with his family, but realized the footage could end the rumors surrounding Middleton.

"It shows she (Kate) is OK and getting better," Silva said of the video. "To be honest, recording the video was totally out of my comfort zone but it was only for my family at the time."

He added, "I’m still not comfortable in the spotlight. But I realized that this video of two people happy and shopping could help make all these rumors fall flat."

Middleton's outing at the Windsor Farm Shop was her first public sighting in nearly three months.

Middleton's every move since her hospitalization has created controversy, and this latest sighting is no exception. Social media users have gone wild with a #FakeKate hashtag, claiming the woman shown in the video from Saturday wasn't actually the Princess of Wales.

The princess was admitted to a hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17. On March 10, Middleton shared a photo on Instagram of herself alongside her and William's three kids for U.K. Mother's Day.

However, the photo was pulled from major photo agencies due to "manipulation" concerns.

Metadata from Middleton's Mother's Day photo revealed the image had been digitally altered multiple times before it was published on the official royal social media platforms, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Information included in the photo data showed timestamps indicating the photo was first edited at 9:54 p.m. Friday, March 8, in Photoshop. On March 9, the image was altered once again at 9:39 a.m. The data does not indicate who altered the photo.

The Princess of Wales apologized one day later and admitted that the image shared online had been edited.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’s recovery, and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.