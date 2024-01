Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized for a planned surgery, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said in a statement.

On the recommendation of her doctors, the princess will not resume her public duties until Easter, palace officials said.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace said.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

This isn’t the first time Middleton has faced a health battle publicly. During her three pregnancies, she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration. It has also been described as a severe type of morning sickness.

"It was fine. I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people," she told "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast host Giovanna Fletcher in 2020.

"Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge," the princess noted at the time. "Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."

The princess turned 42 on Jan. 9. She received a heartfelt birthday message from the king and his wife Queen Camilla on social media. The British royal family’s official Instagram and X accounts posted a photo of the Princess of Wales from the coronation in May.

The photo, which was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images, showed the mother of three with the king and queen during a behind-the-scenes moment.

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!" the caption read.

This wasn't the first time the king and queen paid tribute to the princess on her birthday. Last year, they shared another heartfelt photo of the royal visiting Wales with Prince William, 41, after they were named the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022.

The couple received their new titles after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died in September 2022 at age 96.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They dated for almost a decade and broke up briefly before getting engaged in 2010. They are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William, the eldest son of the king and the late Princess Diana, is heir to the British throne.