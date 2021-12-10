Kate Middleton, Prince William reveal 2021 Christmas card with kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their family's 2021 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with their three kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, while on a private family vacation in Jordan.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card," the couple wrote on social media Friday.

In the photo, Kate and William match in khaki colors while George is donning a camo-patterned collared shirt and Charlotte and her youngest brother Louis are in a blue gingham dress and striped shirt respectively.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," a statement from Kensington Palace reads. "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year."

Last year's Christmas card was slightly less formal. The photo was captured by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Each family member dressed in a sweater, and they posed in front of a large stack of logs.

The royal family members spent last year apart due to the pandemic lockdown in place in the United Kingdom. This year, The Daily Mirror reported Queen Elizabeth, 95, plans to host family members at her Sandringham estate.

The palace has yet to confirm plans but this holiday will feel very different compared to years prior due to the death of Her Majesty's husband, Prince Philip, in April. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99. They were married for over 73 years.

"This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones," the source told the outlet. "The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks."

Recently, the queen has been under doctors' orders to rest. The queen underwent tests in a London hospital last month as part of "preliminary investigations" regarding an unspecified medical condition, Reuters reported.

She was then was advised by doctors to rest at home for several weeks. Heeding the advice, the queen canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message that was played at the event. She also canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, according to Reuters.