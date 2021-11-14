Queen Elizabeth II expected to honor UK war dead in first public appearance since hospital stay

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was expected Sunday to make her first public appearance since being advised to rest following a hospital stay last month, according to reports.

The 95-year-old monarch was scheduled to attend a ceremony at London’s Cenotaph memorial to honor service members who sacrificed their lives for the United Kingdom, The Associated Press reported.

The ceremony is part of what’s known as Remembrance Sunday in Britain. This year’s event falls on the 73rd birthday of the queen’s son, Prince Charles, who traditionally lays a wreath in honor of deceased service members on Remembrance Day on behalf of his mother.

POSTCARDS SENT TO WWI SOLDIERS IN 1916 DISCOVERED IN A TRAIN STATION

"She’s all right," Prince Charles said of the queen’s health Thursday, when asked about his mother during a London visit, Reuters reported.

But the queen is limiting her upcoming public schedule, opting to skip Tuesday’s planned opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod, according to the AP.

The queen underwent tests in a London hospital last month as part of "preliminary investigations" regarding an unspecified medical condition, the Reuters report said.

She was then was advised by doctors to rest at home for several weeks. Heeding the advice, the queen canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message that was played at the event. She also canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, according to Reuters.

On Nov. 4, the queen flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham, a vacation home in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London, with her doctor’s approval.

The queen met with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in June, when the Bidens were in Britain for the G-7 Summit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Remembrance Sunday will be the first for the queen without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.

Both the prince and the queen served in Britain’s military during World War II. The monarchs first met in 1939, when Elizabeth was just 13 years old and Philip was an 18-year-old naval cadet. They maintained a friendship and then married in 1947.

This coming Saturday, Nov. 20, would have been the royal couple’s 74th wedding anniversary.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco and Evie Fordham and The Associated Press contributed to this story.