Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton to play ‘pivotal role’ at President Trump’s historic state visit: expert

The Princess of Wales will team up with Melania Trump for a special engagement as royal couple takes center stage in presidential visit

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Kate Middleton set to shine at state visit with tiara moment: author

Kate Middleton set to shine at state visit with tiara moment: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," spoke to Fox News Digital about what we can expect from the Prince and Princess of Wales during President Trump's state visit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to play a major role in representing the future of the monarchy during President Trump’s state visit.

In July, Buckingham Palace announced that the 79-year-old and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, would pay a state visit to the U.K. from Sept. 17-19. King Charles III will host the couple at Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales will be a key player as she supports the monarch and her husband, heir to the British throne. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed, telling Fox News Digital that everyone is in good spirits knowing Kate will "play a pivotal role during the state visit."

Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal royal wear walking inside the palace in front of Prince Edward.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a State Banquet hosting France's president at Windsor Castle, west of London, on July 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/ Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"It marks a pivotal moment in putting Catherine on the world stage," he said. "It marks a turning point with Catherine making more high-profile appearances during this state visit, which is of the utmost importance to Britain, adding an extra special cachet."

"Hopefully, it will not be too long before the Waleses can go on tour abroad," Fitzwilliams said. "This is something that will be of enormous interest worldwide."

Kate Middleton wearing a satin pale blue gown with jewels and a tiara.

Kate Middleton is seen here during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 23, 2018, in London, U.K. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima were staying at Buckingham Palace during their two-day stay. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch. The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted him and Melania Trump in 2019 during his first administration. William and Kate also took part in that visit.

King Charles and Donald Trump smiling at each other during a state visit in the U.K.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen here with the former Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during the president's three-day state visit on June 04, 2019, in London, England. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Trumps are expected to arrive at Windsor Castle on the morning of Sept. 17, where they will be officially greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate will then accompany them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Horses marching outside ahead of President Trump's state visit.

Members of the Blues and Royals on a first ride-out ahead of rehearsals for the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sept. 15, 2025, in the U.K. (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

As the king and queen formally welcome the president and first lady, a royal salute will be fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. Then Trump and Melania will join Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Kate, in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate toward the castle.

"This unprecedented state visit is brilliant for U.K. and U.S. relations," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. 

Kate Middleton in a white royal gown wearing a tiara and a blue sash.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 22, 2022, in London, England. This was the first state visit hosted by the U.K. with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit by a South African leader since 2010. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"William and Kate’s increased prominence isn’t at all by accident. It is carefully curated, highly intentional, and aims to cement their significance not just in the U.K. and U.S.’s special relationship, but the entire future stability and international importance of the monarchy."

"The couple’s role is going to be highly visible and majorly significant," Fordwich continued. "It’s glamorous symbolism reflecting their rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales’ recent health battle. They will be present for all the pageantry at Windsor Castle."

Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal royal attire sitting on a carriage smiling and waving to the public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to play a central role in President Trump's state visit this week. (Max Mumby - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During the visit, Kate is expected to team up with Melania for their first joint engagement.

Melania Trump smiles in close-up shot on Valentine's Day 2020.

First lady Melania Trump will join the Princess of Wales for an engagement on Thursday. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On Sept. 18, the princess and the first lady will appear at Frogmore Gardens to meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels nature-based program. Kate, 43, who was a Brownie as a child, has been joint president of the Scout Association since 2020. 

The royal engagement hits close to home for Kate. Fitzwilliams pointed out that Kate had previously cited nature as a source of support while she was undergoing treatment for cancer last year. In January of this year, Kate announced she was in remission.

An aerial view of Windsor Castle.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"William and Kate are working extremely hard to create value for the monarchy, especially in light of King Charles’ health," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

A close-up of Prince William in Kate Middleton in formal wear inside Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London on Nov. 21, 2023, for South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on their first day of a three-day state visit to the U.K.  (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Kate seems to be enjoying life again after battling cancer," he said. "She’s now smiling happily at functions, bringing rays of sunshine to all she meets."

Kate Middleton wearing a white gown speaking to a well dressed man during a state banquet.

Kate Middleton and the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, arrive through the East Gallery for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England. (Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard noted that Kate is hailed as the jewel on top of the House of Windsor's crown.

"Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," she said. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."

a side-profile of Kate Middleton's new "bronde" hair.

Kate Middleton arrives for a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills on Sept. 11, 2025, in Sudbury, England. The Princess of Wales was visiting mills in Sudbury and Cuxton as she celebrated British creativity and craftsmanship. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One of the many highlights of the state visit is the glamorous state banquet, which will take place on Wednesday evening. Around 150 guests are usually invited based on their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted. Both the king and President Trump are expected to deliver speeches at the beginning of the dinner.

"There will definitely be a tiara moment for Catherine at the state banquet," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Fox News Digital.

President Macron winking at Kate Middleton during a state dinner.

Kate Middleton is seen here being given a wink by France's President Emmanuel Macron during a state banquet on July 8, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Usually, the royal ladies will quite often wear [what they call] state dresses, which are cream or white — very beautiful," said Seward. "It shows all their royal orders, which are the ribbons you see across. … [These are] orders given to them by the late queen."

Kate Middleton set to shine at state visit with tiara moment: author

"They will [also] bring out all the best jewelry," Seward shared. "I suspect that Catherine will wear quite a lot of the late queen’s jewelry. She usually does. She … sometimes wears a watch of the queen’s, a bracelet, and a necklace. And obviously a tiara. She — they drip in jewels. They absolutely drip with jewels. It’s the one time they could really show off their jewelry."

As we see Kate shine in the spotlight, royal watchers can also expect William to play an elevated role in supporting his father. Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

Kate Middleton looking down being driven in a car while wearing a tiara.

Kate Middleton is seen here departing from Kensington Palace to attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 23, 2018 in London, U.K. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Some view King Charles as a ‘caretaker king,’" Chard explained. "His years of experience are an invaluable learning curve for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their hosting duties and high-profile appearances are set to increase. They are happy to be an integral part of this state visit, determined to continue strengthening U.K. and U.S. relations."

President Trump holding Queen Elizabeth's hand in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96. She is seen here with President Trump. (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William feels honored that President Trump admired the late Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, whom he also revered," Chard continued. 

"That respect is shared between both men … Their good connection was evident at the ceremonial reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. … Fabulous soft power at play and genuine camaraderie can only mean the special relationship between both nations is set to get stronger."

Prince William standing alongside President Donald Trump.

Prince William, seen here with President Trump in 2024, is heir to the British throne. (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Previously, a formal invitation, known as a "manu regia," was signed by Charles and hand-delivered by British officials to the White House, inviting Trump for a state visit.

Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales represent the future of the British monarchy. (Dan Charity/Pool via REUTERS)

"His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the first lady later this year," a palace aide said.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

