Kate Middleton to play ‘pivotal role’ at President Trump’s historic state visit: expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to play a major role in representing the future of the monarchy during President Trump’s state visit.

In July, Buckingham Palace announced that the 79-year-old and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, would pay a state visit to the U.K. from Sept. 17-19. King Charles III will host the couple at Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales will be a key player as she supports the monarch and her husband, heir to the British throne. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed, telling Fox News Digital that everyone is in good spirits knowing Kate will "play a pivotal role during the state visit."

"It marks a pivotal moment in putting Catherine on the world stage," he said. "It marks a turning point with Catherine making more high-profile appearances during this state visit, which is of the utmost importance to Britain, adding an extra special cachet."

"Hopefully, it will not be too long before the Waleses can go on tour abroad," Fitzwilliams said. "This is something that will be of enormous interest worldwide."

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch. The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted him and Melania Trump in 2019 during his first administration. William and Kate also took part in that visit.

The Trumps are expected to arrive at Windsor Castle on the morning of Sept. 17, where they will be officially greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate will then accompany them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As the king and queen formally welcome the president and first lady, a royal salute will be fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. Then Trump and Melania will join Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Kate, in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate toward the castle.

"This unprecedented state visit is brilliant for U.K. and U.S. relations," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"William and Kate’s increased prominence isn’t at all by accident. It is carefully curated, highly intentional, and aims to cement their significance not just in the U.K. and U.S.’s special relationship, but the entire future stability and international importance of the monarchy."

"The couple’s role is going to be highly visible and majorly significant," Fordwich continued. "It’s glamorous symbolism reflecting their rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales’ recent health battle. They will be present for all the pageantry at Windsor Castle."

During the visit, Kate is expected to team up with Melania for their first joint engagement.

On Sept. 18, the princess and the first lady will appear at Frogmore Gardens to meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels nature-based program. Kate, 43, who was a Brownie as a child, has been joint president of the Scout Association since 2020.

The royal engagement hits close to home for Kate. Fitzwilliams pointed out that Kate had previously cited nature as a source of support while she was undergoing treatment for cancer last year. In January of this year, Kate announced she was in remission.

"William and Kate are working extremely hard to create value for the monarchy, especially in light of King Charles’ health," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"Kate seems to be enjoying life again after battling cancer," he said. "She’s now smiling happily at functions, bringing rays of sunshine to all she meets."

Chard noted that Kate is hailed as the jewel on top of the House of Windsor's crown.

"Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," she said. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."

One of the many highlights of the state visit is the glamorous state banquet, which will take place on Wednesday evening. Around 150 guests are usually invited based on their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted. Both the king and President Trump are expected to deliver speeches at the beginning of the dinner.

"There will definitely be a tiara moment for Catherine at the state banquet," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Fox News Digital.

"Usually, the royal ladies will quite often wear [what they call] state dresses, which are cream or white — very beautiful," said Seward. "It shows all their royal orders, which are the ribbons you see across. … [These are] orders given to them by the late queen."

"They will [also] bring out all the best jewelry," Seward shared. "I suspect that Catherine will wear quite a lot of the late queen’s jewelry. She usually does. She … sometimes wears a watch of the queen’s, a bracelet, and a necklace. And obviously a tiara. She — they drip in jewels. They absolutely drip with jewels. It’s the one time they could really show off their jewelry."

As we see Kate shine in the spotlight, royal watchers can also expect William to play an elevated role in supporting his father. Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

"Some view King Charles as a ‘caretaker king,’" Chard explained. "His years of experience are an invaluable learning curve for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their hosting duties and high-profile appearances are set to increase. They are happy to be an integral part of this state visit, determined to continue strengthening U.K. and U.S. relations."

"Prince William feels honored that President Trump admired the late Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, whom he also revered," Chard continued.

"That respect is shared between both men … Their good connection was evident at the ceremonial reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. … Fabulous soft power at play and genuine camaraderie can only mean the special relationship between both nations is set to get stronger."

Previously, a formal invitation, known as a "manu regia," was signed by Charles and hand-delivered by British officials to the White House, inviting Trump for a state visit.

"His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the first lady later this year," a palace aide said.