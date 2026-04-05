Kate Middleton looks elegant in cream set with Prince William and their kids as they return to Easter service

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Kate Middleton looked elegant for this year’s Easter Sunday service.

The royal wore a cream-colored fitted blazer with a belt detail, paired with a matching calf-length skirt.

Middleton added a taupe handbag and heels, along with a cream hat.

She added a delicate cross necklace and dangling earrings to finish off her Easter Sunday look.

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Middleton was joined by her husband Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They attended Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

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Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mom in a cream and brown coat.

Prince William wore a navy suit with a striped blue and white tie.

Prince George and Prince Louis matched in black suits with light blue ties.

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They joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their return to Easter Service with the family this year, after skipping the last two years.

They skipped the 2024 service due to Middleton’s cancer battle. She had announced her diagnosis just weeks prior.

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In 2025, they spent Easter in Norfolk. Middleton had announced her cancer was in remission three months prior.

Her decision to choose a cream-colored look instead of blue came as a surprise.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard predicted: "Expect Princess Catherine to make a stylish statement, at Easter church services, likely in a blue Catherine Walker coat dress, a favorite of hers."

"This color choice symbolizes stability, trust, and strength, reflecting the occasion’s significance. True to form, she’ll probably reuse an outfit, promoting sustainability and humility," Chard noted.

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"Her elegant style will be balanced with subtle details and sentimental jewelry, adding a touch of personality," Chard concluded.

Royal Commentator Amanda Matta also predicted blue would appear — and it did — with Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis wearing the color.

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"Blue does pop up quite frequently on the entire Wales family during high-profile family events like Easter. While Kate is often credited for ‘dressing’ her family in the signature shade, it has been a royal favorite with Queen Camilla and Elizabeth II before her," Matta explained.

"It signals regality, evokes stability, and is said to inspire sympathetic thoughts towards the wearer," Matta said.

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Her favorite fashion detail Middleton has done though, was when she "sported bright red nail polish in 2023," Matta revealed.

"She has rarely been seen with an eye-catching manicure even since. It was a small signal that she was stepping into a more confident role within the institution as Princess of Wales," Matta concluded.

King Charles wore a blue pinstripe suit for the service, while Queen Camilla donned a red coat and hat.

The Royal Family shared a message to Instagram in honor of Easter Sunday.

An image of a cross with "Happy Easter. He is risen!" was posted to the Royal Family Instagram page.

The caption said: "Wishing you a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the Uk, the Commonwealth and around the world today."

Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were not in attendance for the Easter service, amid the Jeffrey Epstein ties fallout.

Their children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also did not attend and had made alternative plans.