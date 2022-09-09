Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kate Middleton likely to take same royal title as Princess Diana following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Princess Diana previously held the title of Princess of Wales

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth was ‘majestic,’ represents highest ‘virtues’: Piers Morgan Video

Queen Elizabeth was ‘majestic,’ represents highest ‘virtues’: Piers Morgan

‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ host Piers Morgan reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Kate Middleton will likely take the same title as Princess Diana: Princess of Wales.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to take on the title as the queen's eldest son, Charles, now is known as King Charles III, ruler of the British throne.

Kate Middleton will likely take the title of Princess of Wales, formerly held by Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton will likely take the title of Princess of Wales, formerly held by Princess Diana. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

When Charles became king, his former title of Prince of Wales became available. Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and now official heir to the throne, will be offered his father's former title.

Princess Diana’s full name was Diana Frances Spencer. She died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a vehicle collision in Paris.

Princess Diana’s full name was Diana Frances Spencer. She died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a vehicle collision in Paris. (Getty Images)

Ultimately, this would make Kate the Princess of Wales. This special title was last used by Charles' then-wife, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at age 36.

And it's not just a royal title that marks a similarity between Diana and Kate. On numerous occasions, Kate has also dressed like Diana, recreating some of her most iconic looks.

In June 2022, at the Royal Ascot, Kate wore a brown and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and paired it with a hat featured floral details on top by Sally-Ann Provan.

Back in 1986, Princess Diana also wore a polka dot outfit to a different horse racing event: the Epsom Derby. Diana wore a white dress by Victor Edelstein along with a similarly dotted hat by Frederick Fox for the occasion.

According to an archived version of the Prince of Wales' website, the title of Prince of Wales was created "for the male heir to the British throne."

While passing on the title does not automatically happen, it still usually occurs when the existing Prince of Wales ascends the throne, as Charles did Thursday.

King Charles III now is the ruler of the British throne, following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

King Charles III now is the ruler of the British throne, following Queen Elizabeth II's death. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After Charles remarried in 2005 to Camilla Parker-Bowles, she was formally granted the title Princess of Wales, though she did not use it.

Following the Queen's death, Camilla is expected to take the title of Queen Consort, Sky News reported

