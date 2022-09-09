Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kate Middleton likely to take same royal name as Princess Diana following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Princess Diana previously held the title of Princess of Wales

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 9

 Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Kate Middleton will likely take the same title as Princess Diana: Princess of Wales.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to take on the title as the Queen's eldest son, Charles, now is known as King Charles III, ruler of the British throne.

Kate Middleton will likely take the title of Princess of Wales, formerly held by Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton will likely take the title of Princess of Wales, formerly held by Princess Diana. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

When Charles became king, his former title of Prince of Wales became available. Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and now official heir to the throne, will be offered his father's former title.

Princess Diana’s full name was Diana Frances Spencer. She died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a vehicle collision in Paris.

Princess Diana’s full name was Diana Frances Spencer. She died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a vehicle collision in Paris. (Getty Images)

Ultimately, this would make Kate the Princess of Wales. This special title was last used by Charles' then-wife, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at age 36.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to an archived version of the Prince of Wales' website, the title of Prince of Wales was created "for the male heir to the British throne."

While passing on the title does not automatically happen, it still usually occurs when the existing Prince of Wales ascends the throne, as Charles did Thursday.

King Charles III now is the ruler of the British throne, following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

King Charles III now is the ruler of the British throne, following Queen Elizabeth II's death. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After Charles remarried in 2005 to Camilla Parker-Bowles, she was formally granted the title Princess of Wales, though she did not use it.

Following the Queen's death, Camilla is expected to take the title of Queen Consort, Sky News reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending