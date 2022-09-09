Kate Middleton likely to take same royal name as Princess Diana following Queen Elizabeth II's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Kate Middleton will likely take the same title as Princess Diana: Princess of Wales.

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to take on the title as the Queen's eldest son, Charles, now is known as King Charles III, ruler of the British throne.

When Charles became king, his former title of Prince of Wales became available. Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and now official heir to the throne, will be offered his father's former title.

Ultimately, this would make Kate the Princess of Wales. This special title was last used by Charles' then-wife, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at age 36.

According to an archived version of the Prince of Wales' website, the title of Prince of Wales was created "for the male heir to the British throne."

While passing on the title does not automatically happen, it still usually occurs when the existing Prince of Wales ascends the throne, as Charles did Thursday.

After Charles remarried in 2005 to Camilla Parker-Bowles, she was formally granted the title Princess of Wales, though she did not use it.

Following the Queen's death, Camilla is expected to take the title of Queen Consort, Sky News reported.